Police seize firearms while investigating school shooting threat made by 12-year-old

Investigators seized multiple firearms and arrested two adults while investigating a school shooting threat made by a 12-year-old student from Springfield, Massachusetts, this week.

Police said they were investigating a report about a 12-year-old student who claimed to have access to guns and threatened to bring a gun to school and use it.

When police contacted the student's mother, she told them her child did not have access to weapons and refused to allow them into the home without a warrant. According to police, no one in the detective bureau can remember a time in recent memory that a parent did not allow officers to search a home after this type of threat.

No one living in the home had a license to carry, but police said they uncovered video of the child with a gun.

Investigators said they were granted a search warrant and returned to the home around 2:15 p.m. Thursday. They found two loaded guns as well as loaded magazines and additional ammunition.

Two adults - 24-year-old Ramon Gonzalez and 20-year-old Nathan Gonzalez, were arrested. Ramon Gonzalez is charged with possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession of a large-capacity firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine-feeding decide, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and improper storage of a large-capacity firearm near a minor. Nathan Gonzalez was charged with possession of a large-capacity firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine/feeding device, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and property storage of a large-capacity firearm near a minor.

The child's mother will also face criminal charges, police said.