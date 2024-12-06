Recently arrested police sergeant found dead in Vernon, Conn.: sources

A recently arrested Manchester police sergeant was found dead near a boat launch in Vernon Friday afternoon, according to two law enforcement sources familiar with the case.

Manchester Police Sergeant Ryan Moan, who also served as a supervisor of school resource officers for Manchester Public Schools, was arrested earlier Friday.

Moan's body was found by authorities in the parking lot of the Middle Bolton Lake Boat Launch on Hatch Hill Road around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, according to sources.

Vernon police said Moan shot himself. Authorities are investigating the incident as an untimely death.

Police said they served the 33-year-old a warrant and he was charged with risk of injury/impairing morals of a child, enticing a minor by computer, misrepresentation of age to entice a minor and tampering with physical evidence.

Moan, who is from Coventry, has been on unpaid leave since Nov. 18, which is when allegations were first raised, according to school officials.

Police said Moan was most recently assigned as the school resource officer supervisor for Manchester High School.

He has been employed with the Manchester Police Department since February 2017.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The scene has since cleared. The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-872-9126.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.