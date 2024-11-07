Police shoot and kill man following standoff at NH bed and breakfast

Police shot and killed a man following an hourslong standoff at a historic bed and breakfast in New Hampshire's White Mountains region early Thursday morning.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said in a 3 a.m. press release that they were responding to a report of a fatal police shooting that occurred early Thursday morning in Plymouth. They said an adult male was fatally shot at the Federal House Inn on Route 25.

The identity of the person who was shot is being withheld pending notification of family, the attorney general's office said. An autopsy will be conducted by the chief medical examiner's office.

The attorney general's office said police responded to the area following a disturbance call at the inn on Wednesday afternoon. When they arrived, they found a man armed and barricaded inside.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident, according to authorities.

The name of the officers involved in the shooting and what agencies they were associated with have not been released and the exact circumstances remain under active investigation, the attorney general's office said.

Plymouth police said in a Facebook post around 9 p.m. Wednesday that they responded around 2:40 p.m. to a report of shots fired with injury in the area of Route 25 and the traffic circle. They said the nearby Mountain Village Charter School and numerous surrounding businesses were placed in lockdown as a precaution, and all children have since been reunited with their families.

In a follow-up post at 3:50 a.m. Thursday, the department added that Route 25 from the traffic circle to Hawkenson Drive in Rumney remains closed. Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route.

New Hampshire State Police had provided several updates on the incident on social media on Wednesday night.

Their first post around 4 p.m. Wednesday said that state police troopers had responded to reports of shots fired and a barricaded subject on Route 25 in Plymouth near the traffic circle. They said the subject was contained and there was no threat to public safety.

In subsequent posts later in the evening, state police said the situation was "active and ongoing" and the road remained closed.