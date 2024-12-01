Hartford

Police shoot suspect in Hartford, Conn.

Hartford police shot a suspect on Broad Street Saturday night, according to law enforcement officials.

The shooting happened on Broad Street near West Preston Street around 8:15 p.m.

The suspect, a man in his 40s, was rushed to the hospital where he is listed in critical, but stable condition, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.

Police said they recovered a gun from the suspect after the shooting.

No officers were injured, according to police.

State police and the Office of the Inspector General have assumed the investigation.

No other details were immediately released.

