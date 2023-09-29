Person shot during confrontation with police in Lakeville

A police shooting in Lakeville, Massachusetts, was causing a large law enforcement response early Friday morning at a major intersection in town.

Lakeville police, along with other departments, were on scene investigating the incident, closing the corner of Precinct Street and Pickens Street — right near the center of town.

In an update from Massachusetts State Police, authorities said that a male suspect was shot during a confrontation with police shortly before 4 a.m. A Lakeville officer and a state trooper were present at the incident.

The male was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford for emergency treatment. Neither officer was hurt.

Authorities have recovered a weapon belonging to the male.

People were asked to avoid that area. Police said there was not a danger to the public.

An investigation is still underway, which is being led by the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.