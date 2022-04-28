Local

Police Shooting Under Investigation in Woonsocket, RI

Police did not say who was shot or how badly they were injured

By Marc Fortier

WJAR-TV

A police shooting overnight involving a state trooper is under investigation in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

An area of North Main Street near East School Street has been blocked off by police, with multiple evidence markers visible.

A nearby resident told WJAR-TV he heard gunshots, but thought at first that they were only fireworks being shot off. Police then surrounded the neighborhood, focusing their attention on a car that had crashed into a retaining wall.

"I saw that there was probably 5 to 7 gunshots through the front windshield. He was sitting in the front seat," the witness said. "He wasn't moving. After a few minutes, they pulled him out and put him on the ground. He was there for maybe a minute or two and they started doing CPR on him."

Police did not say who was shot or how badly they were injured. The Rhode Island Attorney General's Office said the shooting involved the state police Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Additional information about the shooting is expected to be released later on Thursday.

