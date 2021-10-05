Police Surround Barricaded Home in Taunton, Street Closed

A person is barricaded inside a home in Taunton, Massachusetts, police say, asking the public to avoid the area.

The home is on Grant Street, where a disturbance was reported about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to Taunton police. When police arrived, a person barricaded themselves inside the home, and officers were told about "an unsecured firearm inside."

Grant Street was shut down as officers from Taunton and around southeastern Massachusetts worked to resolve the situation peacefully, authorities said.

They didn't immediately identify the person or give any information about the nature of the disturbance.