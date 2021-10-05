Local

Massachusetts

Police Surround Barricaded Home in Taunton, Street Closed

Police didn't immediately identify the person or give any information about the nature of the disturbance

By Asher Klein

Police line do not cross
Getty Images (File)

A person is barricaded inside a home in Taunton, Massachusetts, police say, asking the public to avoid the area.

The home is on Grant Street, where a disturbance was reported about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to Taunton police. When police arrived, a person barricaded themselves inside the home, and officers were told about "an unsecured firearm inside."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Grant Street was shut down as officers from Taunton and around southeastern Massachusetts worked to resolve the situation peacefully, authorities said.

They didn't immediately identify the person or give any information about the nature of the disturbance.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsTauntonbarricaded person
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us