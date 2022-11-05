Police: Teenager who Struck Officer in Fall River with ATV arrested

Police in Fall River, Massachusetts, say they arrested the driver who hit an officer Friday evening and fled the scene.

Authorities say they arrested a 17 year-old from Fall River in connection to the incident with an ATV that happened between Robeson Street and Delcar Street.

The teenager attempted to flee during a traffic stop and struck the officer, carried him an unspecified distance and ran him over, according to police.

Fall River Police said the officer was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries. They have since been treated and released.

The teen is now facing the following charges:

Operating a recreational vehicle on a public way

Negligent operation of a recreational vehicle, causing serious bodily injury,

Assault and Battery with a dangerous weapon, causing serious bodily injury

Assault and Battery on a Police Officer, causing serious bodily injury

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information was asked to call 508-676-8511 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 508-672-8477.