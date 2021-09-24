Local

New Hampshire

Police to Give New Information in NH Hit-and-Run That Killed Retired Sgt.

The vehicle in question is believe to be a blue GMC Yukon manufactured between 2000 and 2006

By Staff Reports

Handouts

New Hampshire State Police are set to give an update on a hit-and-run that killed a retired police sergeant in Kingston on Tuesday.

The news conference will be held in Concord at 1:30 p.m., police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

On Wednesday, state police had identified the vehicle believed to have killed the retired officer, Donna Briggs, as she was riding her bicycle on Route 125 about 11:37 a.m. the day before.

Police were looking for a large, dark-colored SUV believed to be a GMC Yukon that was spotted on camera from a nearby business.

It appeared as though Briggs, 59, was hit from behind by the SUV, which fled the scene, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to contact New Hampshire State Police communications at 603-223-4381 or the MSU-TIP line at 603-628-8477.

Briggs retired from the department in 2013 after a 20-year career, Hudson's police chief has said. She had been training for the Police Unity Tour, a ride starting Oct. 10 from Florham Park, New Jersey, to Washington, D.C., to raise awareness for officers who died in the line of duty. The money raised from the ride goes to support the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and the National Law Enforcement Museum.

“It’s such a tragedy that she is out doing something like this and then ends up passing,” Hudson police Chief Bill Avery said Tuesday. “It doesn’t surprise me that she is out there doing this stuff.”

More local coverage

New Hampshire Sep 23

Vehicle ID'd in Crash That Killed Retired NH Police Sgt.

New Hampshire Sep 22

Retired Police Sgt. Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash in Kingston, NH

This article tagged under:

New HampshireNew Hampshire State PoliceKingstonDerryhit and run
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us