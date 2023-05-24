Police Trying to Identify ‘Civilian Hero' Who Helped Rescue Residents From Burning Home

Police in Hallowell, Maine, are looking to identify a "civilian hero" who helped them rescue residents from a burning home on Tuesday night.

Hallowell police said they responded to a report of a fire on Franklin Street just before 10 p.m., and found two occupants trapped on the roof awaiting help. A Hallowell police officer was among the first to arrive, and assisted a civilian who ran to help.

The civilian grabbed a ladder and along with the officer, helped get the occupants to safety.

No injuries were reported.

Police are asking anyone who knows the identity of the "civilian hero" to contact Hallowell police. To message Hallowell police on Facebook, click here. The department can be reached by phone at 207-623-3131.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the state Fire Marshal's Office.

Firefighters from Hallowell, Augusta, Gardiner, Farmingdale, Manchester, Randolph and Pittston all helped battle the blaze.