Police urge people to stay away from Dracut bridge due situation involving man with smoke grenade

Dracut police said on social media shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday that people should avoid Parker Avenue at the Beaver Brook Bridge due to an incident under investigation involving a male who is "fishing and displaying what is believed to be a smoke grenade."

Police said the Dracut Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police are on scene attempting to resolve the situation.

