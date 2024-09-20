Police warn public of Topsfield Fair ticket scam

Police in Topsfield, Massachusetts, are urging the public to be vigilant if they are planning on going to the Topsfield Fair this year.

Authorities say they have received multiple reports of fraudulent tickets to the fair being sold on a website.

"All Topsfield Fair tickets from this site are fraudulent, as the Topsfield Fair is not selling tickets to get into the Arena," the Topsfield Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

You can get tickets for the fair at TopsfieldFair.org. Advanced fair admission tickets are $15, and $33 gets you tickets for 10 rides.

This year's fair is being held from Oct. 14 through Oct. 14.