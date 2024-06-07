Maine

Police won't bring charges after monster truck accident injures several spectators

Several people were injured Saturday when utility poles snapped and a transformer tumbled to the ground at the Topsham Fairgrounds

Topsham police

A police investigator concluded no criminal charges were warranted after a lobster-themed monster truck clipped a power line, causing some scary moments with live wires falling to the ground. Two people were taken to hospitals.

Several people were injured Saturday when utility poles snapped and a transformer tumbled to the ground at the Topsham Fairgrounds. Witnesses said some people were trapped in portable toilets, which had wires on them.

Topsham Police Sgt. Mark Gilliam wrote in a report released Thursday that the driver was trapped in the cockpit because of a live power line and another wire was draped over an injured man on the ground. The injured spectator, who suffered a fractured vertebra, was taken to a hospital along with a woman experiencing back pain, he wrote.

Others sought treatment on their own.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The driver, Gregory Winchenbach, 51, of Jefferson, told police that his truck had bounced over the dirt ramp several times without incident but that on Saturday afternoon it snagged the power line over the course, Gilliam wrote.

Winchenbach said he couldn’t see the wire from the cockpit of the custom-made monster truck, the investigator wrote.
The monster truck was shaped to look like a lobster and named the Crushstation, a play on the word crustacean. Neither the owners of the truck nor the promoter of the event returned messages seeking comment.

More Maine stories

Maine 22 hours ago

Maine state trooper rear-ended by sleeping driver on I-95

Maine 22 hours ago

Quicksand? In Maine? Woman walking on popular beach gets caught in sand trap

Maine Jun 6

Maine's biggest water district sues over so-called forever chemicals

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Maine
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us