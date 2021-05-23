Local

Pollyanna Glad Day

‘Pollyanna Glad Day' a Go in Littleton, NH, This Year

"Pollyanna Glad Day" is a a go for June 12 in Littleton, paying tribute to the classic 1913 children's book, "Pollyanna."

A celebration in honor of an orphan girl who remains optimistic in spite of the many challenges she faces is back on schedule in New Hampshire after it was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Pollyanna Glad Day" is a a go for June 12 in Littleton, paying tribute to the classic 1913 children's book, "Pollyanna," and author Eleanor Porter, who was from Littleton.

"We're mostly celebrating that we made it through a rough year," Veronica Francis, owner of Notch Net and the Go Littleton Pollyanna Glad Shop on Main Street, told the Caledonian-Record. "There will be a celebration all around downtown. We're ready. It's been a tough year and it's fine to celebrate."

There will be music, food, and souvenirs, such as a "Pollyanna Power" T-shirt depicting Pollyanna as a superhero in a cape.

"We are stressing the fact that Pollyanna Day is a good day to reset gladness and reset your optimism," said Karen Keazirian, executive director of Pollyanna of Littleton Inc.

