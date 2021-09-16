Polo G Concert at URI Canceled Due to COVID Spike

The University of Rhode Island has canceled a rap concert scheduled for later this week as it reassesses school guidelines for large campus events in light of surging coronavirus numbers nationwide.

The general admission show by Polo G was scheduled to take place on Friday at URI’s basketball arena, the Thomas M. Ryan Center.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“When the concert was booked in June, the outlook was that normal activities such as this concert would resume,” URI said in a statement Tuesday. “Unfortunately, conditions have changed and we find ourselves needing to revisit guidelines for large campus events to reduce risks of infection in our community in light of current data about COVID-19 transmission.”

Ticket holders will receive a refund and the school said whether the concert will be rescheduled is subject to the “future availability” of Polo G, whose real name is Taurus Tremani Bartlett.

The university’s COVID-19 tracker shows 22 confirmed positive cases on campus out of 2,652 tests administered between Sept. 8-14.