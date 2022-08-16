Local

Abandoned pomeranian

Pomeranian Abandoned by Side of Road in Dedham Finds Forever Home

"Buzz" the Pomeranian was found during the July heat wave abandoned in a crate on the side of Bussey Street in Dedham

By Matt Fortin

A Pomeranian that tugged on the heart strings of so many people in the Boston area after being abandoned by the side of the road has now found his forever home.

"Buzz" the Pomeranian was found during the July heat wave abandoned in a crate on the side of Bussey Street in Dedham. Since, he's been in the care of the Animal Rescue League's Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center, which announced Tuesday that Buzz has found his new home.

Animal Control says the dog was spotted by a Good Samaritan Saturday and was in good shape, suggesting he had just been left.

Animal Control Officer Deni Goldman told NBC10 Boston she wanted to get justice for the dog after he was found, by finding out who abandoned him and why. Abandonment is considered animal cruelty in Massachusetts.

A few weeks later, Dedham police said that none of the leads have led officers to who left the dog in the crate, nor the circumstances surrounding why he was there.

