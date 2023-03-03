Pomona Cafe & Wine Bar Plans to Open in East Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A pair of cafes known for their coffee and cocktails will apparently be joined by a third, and this would be its first location within the Boston city limits.

According to a source, Pomona Cafe & Wine Bar is planning to open in East Boston, with signs being displayed for the business in the windows of a building on Meridian Street in Maverick Square. Once it opens, the new outlet will join others in Swampscott and Winthrop, and based on those locations, the cafe could be offering such items as salad bowls, grain bowls, breakfast dishes, coffee, juices, smoothies, coffee, and (if they acquire a liquor license) cocktails.

It appears that the address for the upcoming location of Pomona Cafe & Wine Bar is 18 Meridian Street, East Boston, MA, 02128. The website for the two existing locations is at https://www.antiquepomona.com/