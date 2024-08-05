Pope Francis names Richard Henning new Archbishop of Boston

It's official: Pope Francis named the new Archbishop of Boston on Monday morning – in a memo straight from Vatican City.

The Pope named Providence Bishop Richard Henning as Cardinal Sean O’Malley’s successor. He will be introduced at a press conference at 10 a.m. in Braintree.

"This morning, the Holy Father announced that he has named the Most Reverend Richard G. Henning, S.T.D. as the tenth bishop and seventh Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Boston," the Archdiocese of Boston said in its announcement Monday morning.

Henning will be installed as Archbishop of Boston on Oct. 31, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston.

O’Malley, who is now 80-years-old, has been archbishop of Boston since 2003.

Prior to his more than two decades serving in Boston, O’Malley served 10 years as the bishop of the Fall River Diocese.

O’Malley is known for calling for accountability following the 2019 church sex abuse scandal, during which a former cardinal with Boston's archdiocese was found guilty of sex abuse by the Vatican.

Henning is a bit of a surprise pick for some.

He’s a New York native who’s only been a bishop since 2018, and has only served as the bishop of Providence for one year.

Pope Francis first appointed him co-adjutor bishop of Providence back in 2022.

He succeeded Thomas Tobin as the bishop one year later, and now he’s poised to become just the seventh Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Boston.

Some Providence parishioners were surprised by the news.

“It's very surprising, you know, but the Vatican, you know, has its ways," one person said.

“It only happens so often. I mean, once the archbishop is set in stone, he'll stay in there for a good time being," another said. "And so every time there's a change, it's a pretty big deal. So it's a pretty big deal for the Catholic church in New England."

If appointed, Henning would be responsible for the fourth largest Archdiocese in the U.S.