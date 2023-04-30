Local

vandalism

Popeye's Customers Angry Over Menu Item Trash Worcester Restaurant: Police

According to police, witnesses say the men threatened the clerk and entered the restaurant when they were told an item was not available.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Popeyes
Getty Images

Two men vandalized a Popeye's restaurant in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Saturday, police said.

The incident was called in about 4:30 p.m. for a report of two men damaging restaurant equipment, Worcester police said. Witnesses told officers that the men threatened the clerk and entered the restaurant from the drive-thru after they were told an item was not available.

Police say the men began throwing food at employees and damaging equipment in the restaurant, including a computer, the cash register, a TV and a printer.

They also grabbed a rock and threw it through the drive-thru window, breaking it, police say.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The men had already left the area when police arrived, according to authorities.

The investigation of this incident is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

vandalismWorcester
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us