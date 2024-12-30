Boston

Popular Boston restaurant robbed at gunpoint, police investigating

By Marc Fortier

Police are investigating after a popular Boston restaurant was robbed at gunpoint at closing on Sunday night.

Boston police said they responded to a report of an armed robbery at Cava restaurant at 125 Summer St. in downtown Boston shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Arriving officers spoke with a victim who said he was robbed at gunpoint while he was closing the restaurant for the night. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the area on foot, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Cava is a popular Mediterranean restaurant chain with multiple locations in Boston and over a dozen restaurants in Massachusetts.

