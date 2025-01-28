Popular chain of tea shops with roots in China opens first Boston location

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A chain of cheese tea shops with roots in China has expanded to a Boston neighborhood.

According to an Instagram post from the business along with a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, HeyTea has opened in Allston, moving into a space on Harvard Street. The new shop joins several others in New York and along the West Coast, and as reported here earlier, another shop may be coming to Newbury Street in the Back Bay as well.

The new location of HeyTea offers such options as fruit tea and milk tea, with the teas being topped with a thick cheesy foam.

The address for the new location of HeyTea in Allston is 162 Harvard Avenue, Allston, MA, 02134. The website for the chain can be found at https://www.heytea.com/

