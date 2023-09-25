Popular JP pizza place is closing after 25 years

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A longtime Jamaica Plain pizzeria is closing down.

According to a Facebook post, Captain Nemo's on Centre Street is getting ready to close, with the post saying the following:

Come say goodbye we would love to see you ! We have been here in JP for 25 years and are thankful to the neighborhood for supporting us. We also had a different location prior for 13 years in Kenmore Sq, But the time has come for them to retire after 38 years in the business. Again thank you all for your support !! We will miss you and are looking forward to everyone sticking by to say goodbye.

The cash-only pizza spot, which also offers salads, subs, pasta dishes and grill items, and more, will be closing on October 1.

The address for Captain Nemo's is 367 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain, MA, 02130.

Thanks to Adam Gaffin of Universal Hub for bringing this to our attention.





