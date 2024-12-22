Popular Maine restaurant destroyed by fire

A popular restaurant in Ogunquit, Maine was destroyed by a large fire on Saturday night.

Authorities were called to Perkins Cove at around 7:17 p.m. for reports of a fire in the building that housed Oarweed Restaurant, along with Uniques and Antiques.

The restaurant was closed for the season at the time of the fire.

Fire Departments from Wells, Kennebunk, York, South Berwick, were also at the scene, according to Seacoast Online.

Uniques and Antiques posted a message on their Facebook saying everyone on staff are ok.

"This is a heartbreaking shock and we appreciate everyone who has reached out," they posted. "We ask for continued prayers for all, including our neighbors at Oarweed Restaurant and our other friends in the Cove. Thank you to first responders. We will update more when we can."

The Oarweed restaurant has been a part of the town for over 60 years since opening in 1963, while Uniques and Antiques had been operating in the building since 2009.