Popular NY ice cream chain to open locations in Boston, Cambridge, and Chestnut Hill

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A group of ice cream shops with roots in New York City will be expanding to the Boston area.

Based on a post within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants group page and the website for the business, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is planning to open three outlets locally--in Boston's Seaport District, the Harvard Square section of Cambridge, and The Street Chestnut Hill. The business got its start as a truck in NYC in 2008, and now has shops in seven states along with Washington, DC, and its ice cream is also sold in various supermarkets and specialty stores.

The website for Van Leeuwen Ice Cream can be found at https://vanleeuwenicecream.com/

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)