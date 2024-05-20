Boston restaurant talk

Popular Quincy diner closing, new cocktail bar opening in Thirsty Scholar space in Somerville

By Boston Restaurant Talk



Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between May 13 and May 19.

Jadu Plans to Open Brick-and-Mortar Restaurant in Jamaica Plain
A local business that has been focusing on wine-based popups is planning to open its very own brick-and-mortar location.
The Wheelhouse Diner in North Quincy Is Closing
A diner just south of Boston that has been around since the 1940s is closing its doors.
La Padrona Opens in Boston's Back Bay
A new hotel restaurant that is the latest spot from a local hospitality group is now open, approximately a year after its plans were first announced.
Small Victories Opens in South Boston
A new dining and drinking spot from the person behind an East Boston whiskey bar has opened in Southie.
Tall Order to Open in the Former Thirsty Scholar Space in Somerville
A new cocktail bar and restaurant is replacing a popular Irish pub that recently closed.
[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Boston restaurant talk
