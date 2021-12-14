Popular South Boston Bar, Restaurant to Close Jan. 16

Back in 2019, it was looking like a South Boston restaurant, bar and events space was facing an uncertain future due to new development. Now, we have learned that the end is drawing near for the place.

Coppersmith on 3rd Street is shutting down on Sunday, Jan. 16, after six years in business, according to a press release. A statement from General Manager Sheila Senat says the following:

We've been fortunate to remain open for much of these past two years, which was unexpected and a blessing....It gave us the opportunity to spend a couple more trips around the sun with our amazing guests, who have become like family, and for our beloved team to retain employment during an incredibly difficult time in the hospitality industry. It is bittersweet to finally say goodbye, but the happy memories of Coppersmith will live on for so many.

In January of 2019, it was announced that Coppersmith could see its warehouse building demolished to make way for a life sciences building, and while it looked like the dining spot might have to shut down in early 2020, that was extended to late 2020, and then it was able to remain open in 2021 due to delays in the transition.

The address for Coppersmith is 40 West 3rd street, South Boston, MA, 02127. Its website is at coppersmithboston.com

