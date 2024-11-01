The Tuckaway Tavern and Butchery, a popular restaurant known for attracting long lines, teased a second New Hampshire location in a social media post Friday.

The restaurant, located on Route 27 in Raymond, New Hampshire, said on Facebook that it is eyeing a spot in Derry for a new location.

"YES folks, there's a beautiful chunk of land in Derry... sitting, waiting, watching... for what's FINALLY coming next... See you all soon??" the post read. The restaurant had been teasing the announcement for several days on Facebook.

One excited commenter asked where in Derry the new restaurant would be located, and Tuckaway said the land they are looking at is on Crystal Avenue.

"Yay!! Derry is prefect place for the Tuckaway Tavern to open a second location!!" Lisa Hughes said. "I cannot wait for the site reveal."

"I cannot wait for you guys to come to Derry!!!!!" addd Aaron Bell.

"Derry would be great there's only a couple good restaurants in Derry and you would do amazing!!!" said Debbie Vicente.