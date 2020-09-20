Local

Popup Drive-In Movie Coming to T.F. Green Airport

Rhode Island airport to host pop-up drive-in movies at one of it's parking lots.

Rhode Island’s largest airport is hosting a popup drive-in movie in one of its parking lots as a thank you to the community.

The film “Linda Ronstadt, The Sound of my Voice” is scheduled to be shown at T.F. Green Airport’s parking lot located across from the Hampton Inn and Suites Hotel at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The event is free but attendance is limited to 100 cars by reservation only, which can be made starting at noon Monday at https://newportfilm.com.

Cars will be allowed to arrive as much as an hour before showtime, and food trucks will be on site to provide refreshments.

The movie night is a partnership between the Rhode Island Airport Corp, newportFILM, and Frontier Airlines.

“We’re proud to help bring a fun and memorable experience to thank everyone for their continued support of T.F. Green Airport and connect with our community partners during this difficult period,” Iftikhar Ahmad, president and CEO of the Rhode Island Airport Corp. said in a statement.

