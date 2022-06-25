Local

Winthrop

Porch Collapse in Winthrop Sends 2 to Hospital

Two people, ages 70 and 65, were transported to MGH with serious injuries, officials said

By Jake Levin

ambulance generic daytime
Getty Images

Two people have been hospitalized after their porch collapsed onto some rocks below at a house in Winthrop, Massachusetts.

Police in Winthrop first responded to a call around 2:15 p.m. Saturday for an incident on Nahant Avenue, officials said, where they learned that a railing had given way from a porch at a residence.

Two people, ages 70 and 65, fell from the porch and were later extracted from the rocks by firefighters, officials said, before being transported to Mass General Hospital with what were described by officials as serious injuries.

It is unclear what may have caused the porch to collapse.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More local coverage

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

Fatal Crash in Lancaster, Mass. Under Investigation

Massachusetts 7 hours ago

Calif. Man Indicted on Allegations of Child Exploitation in Mass.

This article tagged under:

WinthropMassachusettsMass General HospitalWinthrop PoliceWinthrop Porch Collapse
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us