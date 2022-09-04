Portion of Cohasset Beach Closed Due to Beached Seal

Police in Cohasset, Massachusetts closed a portion of Sandy Beach on Sunday because of a beached seal.

Police say they decided to close off part of the beach after consulting with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The area of the beach that is currently off limits to the public is roped off with stakes and tape.

Police say that the public is forbidden from coming within 100 yd. of the protected area, including the water within the protected area. According to police, the entire beach will be closed if any of the guidelines are broken.

Police say they are confident the seal will return to the water soon, but NOAA biologists are expected to visit the beach on Monday.

Police say they will be checking in on the seal throughout the night.