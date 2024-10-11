New Hampshire

Portion of NH highway closed due to serious crash

State police said delays should be expected and motorists should avoid the area if possible

By Marc Fortier

A New Hampshire State Police cruiser.
NH State Police

A portion of the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Nashua, New Hampshire, is closed on Friday morning due to a serious crash.

New Hampshire State Police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 6:14 a.m. that northbound lanes are closed in the area of mile marker 5.2.

Troopers are on scene investigating, and state police said drivers should anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible.

