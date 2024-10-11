Portion of NH highway closed due to serious crash

A portion of the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Nashua, New Hampshire, is closed on Friday morning due to a serious crash.

New Hampshire State Police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 6:14 a.m. that northbound lanes are closed in the area of mile marker 5.2.

Troopers are on scene investigating, and state police said drivers should anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible.