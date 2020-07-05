Local

Portland Maine

Portland Businessman Charged With Parking Lot Assault

Michael Roylos faces multiple charges, according to police

By The Associated Press

Police say an argument in a supermarket parking lot escalated into an assault in which the victim said she was targeted by homophobic slurs in Portland, Maine.

Police said 63-year-old Michael Roylos, of Portland, shouted at a motorist he accused of reckless driving and then assaulted her when she began recording the confrontation with her cellphone.

Police Lt. Robert Martin said the woman, whom police didn't identify, fell while running from Roylos and injured her ankle Friday night.

Roylos, who faces multiple charges including assault, could not be reached immediately for comment.

