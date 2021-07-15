Portland, Maine, Ranked in Top 10 Places to Live in US: Report

Several cities in New England ranked among the best places to live in the United States, including Portland, Maine, which made it in the top 10.

Boston, Worcester, Providence and New Haven were also on the U.S. News and World Report list of the top 150 places to live in 2021-2022.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Here's a breakdown of how the New England cities ranked:

Portland, Maine: No. 8

Job market: 7.6

Value: 6.6

Quality of life: 7.4

Desirability: 7.9

Net migration: 6.6

Overall: 7.2

Boston, Massachusetts: No. 31

Job market: 7.9

Value: 5.6

Quality of life: 7.1

Desirability: 7.8

Net migration: 6.2

Overall: 6.9

Hartford, Connecticut: No. 53

Job market: 7.6

Value: 6.4

Quality of life: 7.4

Desirability: 5.7

Net migration: 5.5

Overall: 6.7

Manchester, New Hampshire: No. 67

Job market: 7.3

Value: 6.3

Quality of life: 7.1

Desirability: 5.8

Net migration: 6.2

Overall: 6.6

Worcester, Massachusetts: No. 83

Job market: 6.7

Value: 6.5

Quality of life: 7.1

Desirability: 5.6

Net migration: 6.1

Overall: 6.5

Providence, Rhode Island: No. 106

Job market: 6.4

Value: 6.0

Quality of life: 6.7

Desirability: 6.2

Net migration: 6.0

Overall: 6.3

Springfield, Massachusetts: No. 109

Job market: 6.3

Value: 5.7

Quality of life: 7.0

Desirability: 6.1

Net migration: 5.7

Overall: 6.2

New Haven, Connecticut: No. 111

Job market: 7.4

Value: 5.3

Quality of life: 6.8

Desirability: 5.9

Net migration: 5.4

Overall: 6.2

Boulder, Colorado, held onto its title as the best place to live in the U.S. Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina, and Huntsville, Alabama, were ranked second and third.

"While Boulder maintained its place, the overall rankings show how the COVID-19 pandemic that overtook much of 2020 impacted many metro areas across the U.S., with soaring unemployment rates, altered views on where would be an ideal place to live and a rising cost of living in many parts of the country," the report read.

Portland ranked No. 1 for safest places to live in the U.S. while Boston came in at No. 13. The Maine city was also No. 9 for best places to live for quality of life.