Here's which New England city was named most livable metro in the U.S.

Four New England cities made the top 20

By Jessie Castellano

Portland, Maine was ranked as the most livable metro area in the U.S.

A new analysis done by RentCafe.com named Portland as the most livable metro area, beating out Boston, for hitting a perfect balance between good living and location. The city's claim to fame, according to the study, are its opportunities for higher education and diversity of healthcare providers, among other things.

The study based livability on socioeconomics, location and community, and quality of life. Within these categories, they considered things like cost of living, unemployment rate, long commutes and food index.

Portland scored high in all three categories - 11th in socioeconomics, and fifth in quality of life, location and community.

Lincoln, Nebraska and Des Moines, Iowa round out the top three metros. But other New England cities did make the list.

Manchester, New Hampshire was ranked at number 11, Boston at 17 and Providence at 19.

