Portland Police Urge Residents to Check Their Yards for a Missing Rifle

Police say a rifle may have been hidden in a backyard by someone experiencing behavioral health issues

By Dustin Wlodkowski

Police in Portland, Maine say an investigation into the whereabouts of a rifle that may have been hidden in the backyard of a home in a residential area of the city remains open.

On Saturday, police responded to an address on Wall Street where one rifle was found on the ground.

A picture taken by a witness that morning and obtained by NECN/NBC 10 Boston shows one single gun on the ground outside a truck plastered with garden mulch.

Since then, police have warned people living in the area to "check their backyards before letting children play," because another rifle may have been hidden in the area by someone experiencing behavioral health issues.

Officers were able to detain that person on Saturday, but, despite sending two K9 teams on “an extensive search,” a second rifle was not located.

On Thursday, someone visiting the area who did not wish to be identified described the incident to NECN/NBC 10 Boston as "very frightening," especially "with all that we’re concerned about right now with guns and accessibility for children."

Anyone with information they believe might be helpful to investigators is asked to call Portland police.

