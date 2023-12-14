Portland Sea Dogs looking for funding for stadium renovations

The Boston Red Sox Double-A affiliate Portland Sea Dogs are exploring funding options to complete mandatory renovations before 2025 or risk losing MiLB affiliation.

The facility upgrade requirements were announced in 2021, according to News Center Maine reports.

Sea Dogs President Geoff Iacuessa said that the mandatory upgrades have already been completed but the next project focuses on improving clubhouses.

“There’s always been standards, and we’ve always met them. The standards, like in any industry, have just evolved over time, and this is one of those evolutions," Iacuessa said. "It’s going to be a process that we’re working through right now, but I’m optimistic that it’s going to work out and we’re going to be good.”

Iacuessa said he is working with Maine Senate President Troy Jackson and the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development to help with the funding via a tax credit bill, which is still being worked out.

"We have been engaged with Sea Dogs and their ownership group regarding the need for facility improvements," a spokesperson for the city said in a statement. "We are currently working on creative ways for them to obtain funding and strengthen their lease. The city has a longstanding relationship with the Sea Dogs and would like Portland to remain their home for years to come."

The team is owned by Diamond Baseball Holdings, who also own the Worcester Red Sox.

Iacuessa added that the Sea Dogs are "not going anywhere" and the team is committed to staying in Maine, according to News Center Maine.