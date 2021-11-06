Local

Boston

Possessions of Pete Frates, Man Behind Ice Bucket Challenge, Up for Auction

Proceeds from the online auction will benefit the Peter Frates Family Foundation, which assists ALS patients and their families with the cost of home health care

Jerseys, baseball bats and other items that belonged to Pete Frates, the former college baseball player whose inspiring fight with Lou Gehrig's disease helped popularize the ALS ice bucket challenge, are being auctioned.

Proceeds from the online auction that runs through Tuesday will benefit the Peter Frates Family Foundation, which assists ALS patients and their families with the cost of home health care, according to a spokesperson for auctioneer KBK Sports.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The goal is to raise about $10,000.

Some of the items for sale include a signed and framed photograph from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick; a Boston Bruins jersey signed by former player Bobby Orr; and an autograph from former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling.

A Metallica jersey given to Frates by the rock band, his high school baseball jerseys, and even his personal Boston College trash can are also for sale.

More Stories on Pete Frates

Plunge for Pete Dec 29, 2019

Hundreds of Supporters Take Final Plunge for Pete Frates

Pete Frates Dec 17, 2019

ALS Champion Pete Frates' Life Celebrated at His Alma Mater

Frates, a former Boston College baseball player who lived in Beverly north of Boston, died in December 2019 after a seven-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. He and his family inspired the spread of the ice bucket challenge and helped raise millions of dollars for research into the motor neuron disease, which has no cure.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

BostonbaseballALSauctionPete Frates
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us