Possible Candidates for Mass. Governor Have Deep Campaign Accounts

Possible candidates for Massachusetts governor have already stockpiled millions at the start of the election year.

The two Democratic names with the deepest bank accounts have yet to say whether they're running. They are former Boston mayor and current U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and state Attorney General Martha Coakley.

Walsh began the year with $5.1 million in his campaign account, compared to more than $3.6 million for Healey.

The two announced Democratic candidates — Harvard professor Danielle Allen and state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz — had far less. Allen reported $370,000. Chang-Diaz reported 250,000.

Republican Geoff Diehl had more than $104,000.