Possible coastal flooding as rain, wind and cool temperatures arrive in New England

Rain, wind, cool temperatures, and the threat for coastal flooding is expected on this final day of summer. Low pressure south of New England will continue to be our main focus this weekend as we track showers throughout the afternoon along with a few rumbles of thunder.

The heaviest rain is once again, expected to be across southeastern MA, RI, and the Cape, light to moderate showers further north into the Boston area points north and west. Rain will be mostly confined to southeastern and coastal New England with a sharp cutoff just west of Worcester, up into the Lakes region of NH, and to a line just north of Portland, ME.

The highest rain totals are expected across southeast MA and RI where upwards of an inch or so, lesser amounts in the order of around a half inch to the north and west. Wind out of the north-northeast will continue to crank this afternoon with gusts along the coast exceeding 30mph, bit higher Cape & Islands.

Due to the onshore nature of the wind and seas continuing to build, minor coastal flooding is expected once again during the early afternoon high tide cycle. Highs mostly in the upper 50s to low 60s, upper 60s western and northwestern New England.

We’ll remain on the windy side overnight tonight with showers slowly sliding offshore from northwest to southeast as low pressure begins to loosen its grip on the region. The threat for coastal flooding remains during the late-night high tide cycle. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday marks the first day of Fall (Autumnal Equinox at 8:23am) and it will sure feel like Fall with lots of clouds, a gusty north-northeast wind, and cooler than average temperatures.

Showers will linger along the coast through the midday hours but should start to become less numerous throughout the afternoon as low pressure continues to pull away from New England. Highs low to mid 60s near the coast, upper 60s well inland.

Our onshore pattern continues early next week with lots of clouds and sunny breaks but we should remain dry both Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s. More rain possible by the middle of the week as a frontal boundary arrives from the west.

Have a great day!