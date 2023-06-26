Local

Lynnfield

Possible drowning overnight in Lynnfield

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

One person was taken to the hospital after a possible drowning early Monday morning in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, according to the town's fire department.

First responders were called to the possible drowning in a pool on North Way at around 3:45 a.m., according to Lynnfield fire.

One person was taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington.

The condition of the person taken to the hospital was unknown at last check. The case is being investigated.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Lynnfield news

Lynnfield Feb 10

3, Including Young Children, Hurt When Tree Falls in Lynnfield, Police Say

Lynnfield Jul 30, 2021

Body Found Along Route 1 in Lynnfield

This article tagged under:

Lynnfield
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us