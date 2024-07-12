Wildlife

Possible shark sighting at Duxbury Beach

Swimming will be restricted for one hour or until the harbormaster gives an all clear

By Thea DiGiammerino

Swimming is restricted at the beach in Duxbury, Massachusetts, Friday after lifeguards reported a possible shark sighting.

Town officials posted on social media around noon that the potential sighting was at the town's residential beach. The harbormaster will investigate the area.

Swimming will be restricted for one hour or until the harbormaster gives an all clear.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Shark sightings have become increasingly common in Massachusetts waters in recent years. You can track recent sightings in the map below.

More on sharks

Florida Jul 9

Florida teen bitten by a shark during a lifeguard training camp

Massachusetts Jul 8

INTERACTIVE: See where great white sharks have been spotted off Cape Cod this summer

South Carolina Jun 26

Family unearths ‘monster' megalodon tooth while fossil hunting

This article tagged under:

Wildlife
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us