Possible shark sighting at Duxbury Beach

Swimming is restricted at the beach in Duxbury, Massachusetts, Friday after lifeguards reported a possible shark sighting.

Town officials posted on social media around noon that the potential sighting was at the town's residential beach. The harbormaster will investigate the area.

Swimming will be restricted for one hour or until the harbormaster gives an all clear.

Friday 7/12/24. Beach Lifeguards have reported a potential shark sighting at the residential beach. The Duxbury Harbormaster will be checking the area. Swimming on the front beach is restricted for 1 hour or until we get the all clear from the Harbormaster. — Duxbury Beach Operations (@BeachDuxbury) July 12, 2024

Shark sightings have become increasingly common in Massachusetts waters in recent years. You can track recent sightings in the map below.