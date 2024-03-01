Possible explosive pulled from Charles River in Needham by magnet fisherman, police say

A busy road in Needham, Massachusetts, was shut down for a short time Friday evening after someone found what was believed to be unexploded ordnance.

Police in Needham say people were magnet fishing off Kendrick Street when they pulled up the device and put it on the sidewalk.

Local police and firefighters responded to the scene, near the Newton line, as did the Massachusetts State Police bomb squad.

Authorities determined the device needed to be destroyed, which will happen at an unspecified time near where Needham, Dover and Wellesley meet. Police noted that people in the area may hear it.

Police sent an alert to the phones of people in the area notifying them of the plans to detonate the object.

There is no danger to the public, police said.

The road has since reopened.