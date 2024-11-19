Superstar Post Malone is headed back to Massachusetts next year on his newly announced 2025 U.S. tour.

The "Sunflower" singer will cross the country with crossover country star Jelly Roll, and the pair will visit Gillette Stadium on Saturday, May 31. It will be his first show at the stadium — last time he toured in Massachusetts, he played the Xfinity Center in Mansfield.

On this tour, Post Malone will play "his biggest hits, fan favorites, and brand new songs" from his recent country album, "F-1 Trillion," according to a tour announcement.

Tickets will go on sale starting Wednesday at noon for Citi cardmembers, followed by the artist presale through Ticketmaster on Friday. General sale will begin Tuesday at noon through Live nation. T-Mobile customers will also be able to get Reserved Tickets through the wireless carrier starting 30 days before the show.

Here's the full list of tour dates.

Tue Apr 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rice-Eccles Stadium^

Sat May 03 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium^

Wed May 07 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome^

Fri May 09 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium^

Sun May 11 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium^

Tue May 13 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium^

Sun May 18 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field^

Tue May 20 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium^

Thu May 22 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field^

Sat May 24 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park^

Mon May 26 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre^

Wed May 28 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium^

Thu May 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park^

Sat May 31 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

Mon Jun 02 - Washington, DC - Northwest Stadium

Wed Jun 04 - New York, NY - Citi Field

Sun Jun 08 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium*

Tue Jun 10 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium

Fri Jun 13 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Sun Jun 15 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High

Sat Jun 21 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium*

Tue Jun 24 - Boise, ID - Albertsons Stadium

Thu Jun 26 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

Sat Jun 28 - Portland, OR - Providence Park

Tue Jul 01 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

*Without Jelly Roll

^With Sierra Ferrell

