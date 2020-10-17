Postcards Urging Vt. Lawmakers' Arrest Pose No Threat: Police

The Vermont Capitol Police Department says a series of suspicious postcards pose no threat to group of lawmakers.

House Speaker Mitzi Johnson and about six other lawmakers received the postcards last week accusing them of engaging in un-American activities and urging their arrest.

The Capitol Police Department got involved because the notes struck a similar tone to language used by those responsible for the alleged plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Investigators determined the Vermont lawmakers were not at risk and the anonymous postcards were legal.