Massive Fire Reported at Maine Potato Factory; Residents Told to Shelter in Place

A massive industrial fire at a potato factory in Maine has forced the evacuation of the area surrounding the complex Thursday morning.

The Penobscot McCrum plant in Belfast, Maine, a facility which contains tanks full of ammonia, caught fire early Thursday morning around 2 a.m., prompting the response of a hazmat team in addition to the local fire department.

Firefighting operations ongoing and crews are working to protect ammonia storage tanks.

Per Belfast PD, area evacuations in progress.

The Waldo County Emergency Management Agency is advising residents of Belfast, with a population of around 7,000, to shelter in place, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Evacuations have begun around the facility, which is located near Pierce and Water streets, fire officials said. A high school and nursing home are among the nearby buildings which first evacuated.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation as authorities work to knock it down.

No injuries have been reported, according to the Courier-Gazette.