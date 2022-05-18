Local

Potholes Are So Bad in One Maine Town They Stopped Delivering the Mail

Officials with the postal service told Dyer Brook officials last week that mail carriers were suspending deliveries because of unsafe roads

Residents of a town in far northern Maine are experiencing trouble with mail delivery that officials blame on roads full of potholes.

Officials with the postal service told Dyer Brook officials last week that mail carriers were suspending deliveries because of unsafe roads. Officials said deliveries have resumed as the potholes are starting to get filled in.

Still, the town planned to hold a meeting about the subject this week. The potholes are on Moro Townline Road, in the northern part of town.

Residents were told mail would be held in a neighboring town during the service disruption.

