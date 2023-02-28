Power Surge Briefly Stops All Trains on the T; Service Resumes With Delays

T riders' morning commute into Boston was snarled Tuesday morning when a power issue impacted the signal system on multiple lines, the MBTA said, causing widespread but mostly brief interruptions to service in and around the city.

There were residual delays hours after the issue, which an MBTA representative said was due to a transformer failure that caused a power surge, affecting signals on every rapid transit line and some stations, including their elevators. The agency stopped all trains "out of an abundance of caution," and signals returned to service within about half an hour.

"The root cause of the transformer failure is under investigation," MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said in a statement.

The issue took place during a winter storm that was expected to drop several inches of snow across the Boston area by the end of the day Tuesday and slowed the morning commute on the area's roads.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Massachusetts Transportation Secretary and CEO Gina Fiandaca said the issue was at the MBTA's South Boston Power Facility, but it wasn't immediately clear if it was related to the weather.

"Signals were out and power impacts were experienced on all lines with delays," she said, noting that emergency officials were able to respond quickly and the system was using backup power as of the late morning.

Tuesday's winter storm saw a wide range of snowfall totals Tuesday morning. Some communities in New England saw 8 inches plus, while others barely got an inch.

The power surge hit about 7:30 a.m., and the agency said soon afterward that it was working on a power issue that was impacting the signal system on multiple lines. The MBTA said it asked trains to stand by at stations.

Green Line train now running again after passengers say they got stuck for 10-15 min. before Copley station due to power outage



We saw Copley station lights out before the train pulled into the station about 20 min. ago pic.twitter.com/f58YLJDSLy — Darren Botelho (@DarrenBotelho) February 28, 2023

Many people on Twitter replied to the MBTA, saying that their trains weren't moving across a variety of stations.

Around 20 minutes later, the MBTA said that the power had been restored, but residual delays would linger as service resumed.

Power was restored after about 10 minutes, and signal systems returned about 25 to 30 minutes after that, Pesaturo said. Alerts went out over phones, social media, in stations and on trains.

Issues continued at Copley Station, where trains were being held in both directions as they traveled through the area as of around 9:30 a.m.

Passengers on a Green Line train told NBC10 Boston that they were stuck for about 10 to 15 minutes right before Copley Station.

Systemwide Update: Our Power and Signal Departments are working on a power issue that is impacting the signal system on multiple lines and is impacting some stations as well. Trains my be asked to stand by at stations. — MBTA (@MBTA) February 28, 2023

"The train stopped all of a sudden, it seemed like we were at a stop, but all the lights were off, so we couldn't really say for sure," Jack Sheehy said. "All the lights were off. The train just like stopped making noise and we just didn't really know what was going on."

Residual delays on the Green Line at Copley Station were over by about 10:45 a.m., according to the T.