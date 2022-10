Downed power lines snarled traffic in both directions on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford, Massachusetts State Police said Thursday afternoon.

Police said shortly after 6:30 p.m. that southbound traffic was backed up for three miles, and northbound for two miles.

Authorities said southbound traffic was being diverted onto Route 3, with northbound traffic being sent onto Route 110 via Exit 88.

No further information was immediately available.