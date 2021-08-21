Power Outages, Damaging Winds, Flooding: How Henri Will Impact New England

Hurricane Henri is barreling toward New England, with the track now heading further west than originally anticipated, meaning Connecticut and central and western Massachusetts are more likely to be among the hardest hit areas.

But whether the storm will cause widespread damage and outages or just some minor flooding varies greatly depending on where in the region you live.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In the videos below, chief meteorologist Matt Noyes gives you a closer look at how this powerful storm will impact various parts of New England, including guidance for coastal communities and the marine community and inland cities and towns that could be hit by widespread power outages.

The latest track:

Connecticut and Rhode Island look to bear the brunt of the storm, but Massachusetts should stay on guard.

Coastal communities, marine community:

Prepare to board up on short notice.

Wind damage, power outages:

Plan and prepare for power outages from the storm.