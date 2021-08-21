Power Outages, Damaging Winds, Flooding: How Henri Will Impact New England

Hurricane Henri is barreling toward New England, with the track now heading further west than originally anticipated, meaning Connecticut and central and western Massachusetts are more likely to be among the hardest hit areas.
But whether the storm will cause widespread damage and outages or just some minor flooding varies greatly depending on where in the region you live.
In the videos below, chief meteorologist Matt Noyes gives you a closer look at how this powerful storm will impact various parts of New England, including guidance for coastal communities and the marine community and inland cities and towns that could be hit by widespread power outages.