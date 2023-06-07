Practicing pool safety can prevent a tragedy this summer

The start of summer is always a good time for pool safety reminders. Being safe and prepared can ensure that a fun day of swimming doesn’t turn into a tragedy.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, drowning is the leading cause of death for kids ages 1 to 4.

The commission has a "Pool Safely" initiative - a national public education campaign to reduce childhood drownings, submersion injuries and entrapments.

They have warnings on how to prevent these tragedies from happening.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

If you own a pool, make sure you have multiple layers of protection. That includes having a fence that is at least four feet tall around the pool.

Check if your drain cover complies with federal safety standards. Old, unsafe covers can create a strong circulation that can easily trap hair or body parts if they become blocked. Your pool service provider can help you out with that.

It’s also important to keep kids away from those pool drains, pipes and other openings to avoid them getting trapped.

The most important thing you can do is never leave your child unattended in or near water.

“Some of the toys and other items you might take to the pool can be an attraction actually to the water. So only use them while being supervised,” Nikki Fleming with the commission said. “Also, don't rely on those products to keep your child safe. Only use a U.S. Coast Guard-approved lifejacket as a flotation device when you're in open bodies of water and near the water, that's the only approved item. The other items could give you a false sense of security.”

“Supervision is key and keeping your eye on your child. Even with a lifeguard present.”

Swim lessons provide a lifesaving skill – for both kids and adults.

And state residents don’t have to miss out on learning how to swim because of financial burdens.

Just last week, 14 organizations throughout Massachusetts were given funding to provide free beginner swimming lessons to people of all ages.

The funding is awarded through DCR’S Safe Water Initiative Massachusetts program—and was given to organizations whose instructors hold Red Cross water safety certification. You need to contact them directly.

The following organizations were awarded SWIM funding:

Boys and Girls Club of Stoneham;

Boys and Girls Club of Metro South;

Charles River Aquatics, Inc. in Wellesley;

British Swim School of Worcester;

Hockamock area YMCA in Franklin;

Merrimack Valley YMCA in Lawrence;

MetroWest YMCA in Framingham;

Old Colony YMCA in Brockton;

British Swim School of North Shore in Reading;

West Suburban YMCA in Newton;

YMCA of Greater Boston;

YMCA of Metro North in Peabody;

YMCA of the North Shore in Beverly; and

YWCA Central Massachusetts Inc. in Worcester.

And in addition to the swim program, DCR provides free swimming lessons to kids from 4-12 years old every summer through the agency’s Learn to Swim program at select agency-managed pools.

It could be one of the most important things you do all summer.